Seminole County, FL
2078 Northumbria Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2078 Northumbria Dr

2078 Northumbria Drive · (407) 547-5526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2078 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2650 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2711 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 305883

Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home is ready for a new family. Plenty of entertaining room in the 2700+ sq. foot home with open and split floor plan, living, dining, family room to kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, center island and breakfast nook. Spacious master suit offers an oversized walk-in closet and master bath has dual vanities, glass shower and marvelous corner garden tub. Outside you will find an inviting covered lanai that overlooks a fenced back yard. Paver driveway completed this grand entry. Located in a gated community with plenty of amenities: community pool/spa, playground, and private clubhouse located next door to native trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2078-northumbria-dr-sanford-fl/305883
Property Id 305883

(RLNE5945299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Northumbria Dr have any available units?
2078 Northumbria Dr has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2078 Northumbria Dr have?
Some of 2078 Northumbria Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Northumbria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Northumbria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Northumbria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Northumbria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Northumbria Dr offer parking?
No, 2078 Northumbria Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Northumbria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Northumbria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Northumbria Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2078 Northumbria Dr has a pool.
Does 2078 Northumbria Dr have accessible units?
No, 2078 Northumbria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Northumbria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Northumbria Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Northumbria Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Northumbria Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
