1919 Summer Club Dr #205

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 condo in Oviedo** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck. Large inside utility room with W/D hook-ups. Additional storage on patio balcony. Spacious closets. Living room dining room combo. Newer appliances. All tile through out. Great location! Call today! This one will go fast!! Small pets considered. TO EE



(RLNE4787170)