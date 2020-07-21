*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 condo in Oviedo** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck. Large inside utility room with W/D hook-ups. Additional storage on patio balcony. Spacious closets. Living room dining room combo. Newer appliances. All tile through out. Great location! Call today! This one will go fast!! Small pets considered. TO EE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have any available units?
1919 Summer Club Dr #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have?
Some of 1919 Summer Club Dr #205's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Summer Club Dr #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 offer parking?
No, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have a pool?
Yes, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 has a pool.
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have accessible units?
No, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Summer Club Dr #205 does not have units with air conditioning.