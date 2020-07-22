All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1819 IVY LANE

1819 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Ivy Lane, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and dinning in Park Avenue and Mainland. Washer and dryer available on request.

TENANT SELECTION POLICY: Offer for qualified applicants only. Minimum credit score of 620, minimum income of 3 times the rent amount, no prior eviction history, and successfully passing a background check. $1,600 security deposit due with approved application. Other fees/deposits may apply. All selected tenants are required to carry renter’s insurance.

SCAM ALERT: Please do not submit payments or disclosure personal information prior to meeting the owner in person.
The property is owned by a realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 IVY LANE have any available units?
1819 IVY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1819 IVY LANE have?
Some of 1819 IVY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 IVY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1819 IVY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 IVY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1819 IVY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1819 IVY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1819 IVY LANE offers parking.
Does 1819 IVY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 IVY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 IVY LANE have a pool?
No, 1819 IVY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1819 IVY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1819 IVY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 IVY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 IVY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 IVY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 IVY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
