1770 LAKE STREET

The beautiful lake front property is located at Oviedo & Winter Springs area with Top Seminole County Schools! The private one-story 4/2 house has 2250sf. It was completely remodeled in 2015. Laminate and tiles throughout, granite countertops with stylish cabinets and stainless kitchen appliances. A wood deck extended from the screened sunroom in the fenced back yard. A spacious master bedroom with a big walking-in closet, a separate laundry room, an extra storage room, an office and etc. Roof was replaced in 2015, Water heater and A/C unit in 2019, and water softener system in 2013. (water/sewage/garbage included) Right off SR 434 and 417, minutes to Winter Springs Town Center. 15 minutes to UCF. Convenient to everything! Available at the beginning of August 2020! Call or text the listing agent for details.