All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1770 LAKE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1770 LAKE STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1770 LAKE STREET

1770 Lake Street · (314) 853-5087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1770 Lake Street, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The beautiful lake front property is located at Oviedo & Winter Springs area with Top Seminole County Schools! The private one-story 4/2 house has 2250sf. It was completely remodeled in 2015. Laminate and tiles throughout, granite countertops with stylish cabinets and stainless kitchen appliances. A wood deck extended from the screened sunroom in the fenced back yard. A spacious master bedroom with a big walking-in closet, a separate laundry room, an extra storage room, an office and etc. Roof was replaced in 2015, Water heater and A/C unit in 2019, and water softener system in 2013. (water/sewage/garbage included) Right off SR 434 and 417, minutes to Winter Springs Town Center. 15 minutes to UCF. Convenient to everything! Available at the beginning of August 2020! Call or text the listing agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 LAKE STREET have any available units?
1770 LAKE STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1770 LAKE STREET have?
Some of 1770 LAKE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 LAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1770 LAKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 LAKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1770 LAKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1770 LAKE STREET offer parking?
No, 1770 LAKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1770 LAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1770 LAKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 LAKE STREET have a pool?
No, 1770 LAKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1770 LAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1770 LAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 LAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 LAKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1770 LAKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1770 LAKE STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1770 LAKE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity