1695 Sarong Place

4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM FOR RENT! IMMACULATE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Finally, a house you can TRULY be proud to call your home. Welcome to this immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bathroom two-story home for rent. This LARGE house is ready for your family to reside in for years! The community is conveniently located and less than 5 minutes from where you can enjoy shopping, dining, and more.



The home boast over 3000 sq ft of living space and has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN, BIG KITCHEN with ISLAND, and a GREAT ROOM. The home offers BEAUTIFUL TILE throughout the home (Carpet in Bedrooms). A spacious Master Bathroom and Master Bathroom.



This house needs you to make it a home! CALL US NOW and let's get you moved in. Property is to be rented unfurnished.



Assigned schools:



Red Bug Elementary

Tuskawilla Middle

Lake Howell High



