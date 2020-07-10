All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

1695 Sarong Place

1695 Sarong Place · No Longer Available
Location

1695 Sarong Place, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM FOR RENT! IMMACULATE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Finally, a house you can TRULY be proud to call your home. Welcome to this immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bathroom two-story home for rent. This LARGE house is ready for your family to reside in for years! The community is conveniently located and less than 5 minutes from where you can enjoy shopping, dining, and more.

The home boast over 3000 sq ft of living space and has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN, BIG KITCHEN with ISLAND, and a GREAT ROOM. The home offers BEAUTIFUL TILE throughout the home (Carpet in Bedrooms). A spacious Master Bathroom and Master Bathroom.

This house needs you to make it a home! CALL US NOW and let's get you moved in. Property is to be rented unfurnished.

Assigned schools:

Red Bug Elementary
Tuskawilla Middle
Lake Howell High

(RLNE5198206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Sarong Place have any available units?
1695 Sarong Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 1695 Sarong Place currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Sarong Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Sarong Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 Sarong Place is pet friendly.
Does 1695 Sarong Place offer parking?
No, 1695 Sarong Place does not offer parking.
Does 1695 Sarong Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Sarong Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Sarong Place have a pool?
No, 1695 Sarong Place does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Sarong Place have accessible units?
No, 1695 Sarong Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Sarong Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Sarong Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Sarong Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Sarong Place does not have units with air conditioning.
