1555 Ring Plover Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Location! Location! Location! - This property is located in the most sought after residential and school district of northwest Seminole County located in Heathrow. Enjoy the best of both worlds-residential living with a city feel. Less than a 5 minute drive to I-4 and 417. Walk to Colonial Town Park shopping center to watch a movie, dine at one of the numerous restaurants or enjoy a day of shopping. Carefree living is here with this wonderful opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 3 bath ELEVATOR townhome located in the gated Grande Oaks at Heathrow community. Amenities include use of Club House, Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, and Playground accessible via an extensive paved trail system. Entrance to the home is guided through a beautiful gated paver patio area which leads to the ground floor level which includes an oversized 2 car garage, full bath and laundry with large bonus room that can be used for an additional bedroom, family room, office or gym. The second floor features a large gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island open to dining, family room with a half bath. The third floor features 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths along with an additional balcony off the master suite. This is truly upscale, carefree living at its best!



(RLNE5447875)