All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1555 Ring Plover Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1555 Ring Plover Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1555 Ring Plover Way

1555 Ring Plover Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1555 Ring Plover Way, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! - This property is located in the most sought after residential and school district of northwest Seminole County located in Heathrow. Enjoy the best of both worlds-residential living with a city feel. Less than a 5 minute drive to I-4 and 417. Walk to Colonial Town Park shopping center to watch a movie, dine at one of the numerous restaurants or enjoy a day of shopping. Carefree living is here with this wonderful opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 3 bath ELEVATOR townhome located in the gated Grande Oaks at Heathrow community. Amenities include use of Club House, Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, and Playground accessible via an extensive paved trail system. Entrance to the home is guided through a beautiful gated paver patio area which leads to the ground floor level which includes an oversized 2 car garage, full bath and laundry with large bonus room that can be used for an additional bedroom, family room, office or gym. The second floor features a large gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island open to dining, family room with a half bath. The third floor features 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths along with an additional balcony off the master suite. This is truly upscale, carefree living at its best!

(RLNE5447875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Ring Plover Way have any available units?
1555 Ring Plover Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1555 Ring Plover Way have?
Some of 1555 Ring Plover Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Ring Plover Way currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Ring Plover Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Ring Plover Way pet-friendly?
No, 1555 Ring Plover Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1555 Ring Plover Way offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Ring Plover Way offers parking.
Does 1555 Ring Plover Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Ring Plover Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Ring Plover Way have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Ring Plover Way has a pool.
Does 1555 Ring Plover Way have accessible units?
No, 1555 Ring Plover Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Ring Plover Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Ring Plover Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Ring Plover Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Ring Plover Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach