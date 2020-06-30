149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Amazing 2/2 Condo in Hunters Reserve! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the second floor! Spacious living/dining combo leads back to the charming kitchen! Kitchen highlights a breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedroom is a great size with a hall bath. Stack-able washer and dryer plus a back porch and assigned parking spot! Community highlights a clubhouse with pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts. Conveniently located near UCF, 408 and Waterford Lakes shopping plaza!



*** HOA requires separate application/fee ***



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. Maximum pets allowed per HOA - Limit 2, 25 lbs or less.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



