149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205

149 Reserve Circle · No Longer Available
Location

149 Reserve Circle, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing 2/2 Condo in Hunters Reserve! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the second floor! Spacious living/dining combo leads back to the charming kitchen! Kitchen highlights a breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedroom is a great size with a hall bath. Stack-able washer and dryer plus a back porch and assigned parking spot! Community highlights a clubhouse with pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts. Conveniently located near UCF, 408 and Waterford Lakes shopping plaza!

*** HOA requires separate application/fee ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/149-reserve-circle

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. Maximum pets allowed per HOA - Limit 2, 25 lbs or less.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3379118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have any available units?
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have?
Some of 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Reserve Circle, Unit 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
