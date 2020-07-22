1341 Arbor Vista Loop 217

Amenities
Unit 217 Available 05/01/20 1/1 LAKE MARY CONDO - Property Id: 254844
1/1 condo apartment in the desirable Notting Hill subdivision across from Heathrow. Close to all local office buildings in Lake Mary and Heathrow. Granite countertops, large bathroom, and walk in closet as well as a separate laundry room and storage area. Located on the second floor. No elevator. Security entrance to the building makes it a secure residence. Resort style pool, clubhouse and a fully equipped gym are other amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254844
Property Id 254844
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5682131)