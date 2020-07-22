All apartments in Seminole County
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308

114 Vista Verdi Circle · (321) 460-8450
Location

114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter. High ceilings and a spiral staircase that leads up to the loft area that overlooks the living area. Laminate floors in main area with built-in entertainment center and sliding doors that lead to the balcony. with storage closet, that overlooks the common lawn area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Large separate, walk in laundry room off of kitchen, washer & dryer included. Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, master bathroom has garden tub and double sinks. Community offers clubhouse, billiard room, fitness center, tennis court, two resort -style pools and spa. A walking trail around the complex will take you under huge mature shady oak trees and enjoy the serenity of a countryside lake. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theater and much more. A MUST SEE! "pictures by Yahdira Rey" Call or send a text message to set an appointment Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have any available units?
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have?
Some of 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 currently offering any rent specials?
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 pet-friendly?
No, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 offer parking?
No, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 does not offer parking.
Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have a pool?
Yes, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 has a pool.
Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have accessible units?
No, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
