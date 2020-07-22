114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308

Amenities

Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter. High ceilings and a spiral staircase that leads up to the loft area that overlooks the living area. Laminate floors in main area with built-in entertainment center and sliding doors that lead to the balcony. with storage closet, that overlooks the common lawn area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Large separate, walk in laundry room off of kitchen, washer & dryer included. Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, master bathroom has garden tub and double sinks. Community offers clubhouse, billiard room, fitness center, tennis court, two resort -style pools and spa. A walking trail around the complex will take you under huge mature shady oak trees and enjoy the serenity of a countryside lake. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theater and much more. A MUST SEE! "pictures by Yahdira Rey" Call or send a text message to set an appointment Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4807259)