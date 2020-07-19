All apartments in Seminole County
104 Exeter Avenue

104 Exeter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 Exeter Avenue, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled Longwood home, Minutes away from 17/92 - PRIVATE RESIDENT IS PRESENTLY OCCUPIED
PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOUSE UNLESS YOU HAVE SCHEDULED AN APPOINTMENT

Remodeled 9/2012, Huge Family Room 17 x 12, Tiles Throughout & hardwood floors in Bedrooms, Brand New Kitchen Cabinets & Bathroom Vanities, Granite Counter tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Remodeled Bathrooms, Brand new Efficiency Water Heater, Brand New R410 High Efficient A/C, Fenced Yard, Over sized Screened Porch
We Pay For Garbage
Schools: Lake Mary, Greenwood, Lake Mary

PENDING WITH SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT & DEPOSIT ON RECORD

(RLNE4414773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Exeter Avenue have any available units?
104 Exeter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 104 Exeter Avenue have?
Some of 104 Exeter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Exeter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 Exeter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Exeter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 Exeter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 104 Exeter Avenue offer parking?
No, 104 Exeter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 104 Exeter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Exeter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Exeter Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 Exeter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 Exeter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 Exeter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Exeter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Exeter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Exeter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Exeter Avenue has units with air conditioning.
