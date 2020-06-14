1500 STATE STREET

Amenities

Now available for 2020 season! Make your reservation now to get out of the cold and immerse yourself in our vibrant small city, where a car is not needed to enjoy fabulous dining venues, art galleries, opera, theater, Whole foods, and gorgeous water views at our popular Sarasota Bayfront. This alluring new top floor residence has a fresh modern feel with 10’ ceilings, impact glass doors and windows for sound reduction. Lovely city views with a glimpse of the bay and deluxe contemporary furnishings that will ensure a comfortable and tranquil retreat. A secured building entry with an assigned garage parking space and washer/dryer in the unit. 30 day minimum rental, no pets please.