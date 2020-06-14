All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

1500 STATE STREET

1500 State Street · (888) 534-1116
Location

1500 State Street, Sarasota, FL 34236
Main Street Merchants

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Now available for 2020 season! Make your reservation now to get out of the cold and immerse yourself in our vibrant small city, where a car is not needed to enjoy fabulous dining venues, art galleries, opera, theater, Whole foods, and gorgeous water views at our popular Sarasota Bayfront. This alluring new top floor residence has a fresh modern feel with 10’ ceilings, impact glass doors and windows for sound reduction. Lovely city views with a glimpse of the bay and deluxe contemporary furnishings that will ensure a comfortable and tranquil retreat. A secured building entry with an assigned garage parking space and washer/dryer in the unit. 30 day minimum rental, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 STATE STREET have any available units?
1500 STATE STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 STATE STREET have?
Some of 1500 STATE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 STATE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1500 STATE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 STATE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1500 STATE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1500 STATE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1500 STATE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1500 STATE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 STATE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 STATE STREET have a pool?
No, 1500 STATE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1500 STATE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1500 STATE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 STATE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 STATE STREET has units with dishwashers.
