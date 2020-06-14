All apartments in Sarasota
1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:16 AM

1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE

1111 Ritz Carlton Drive · (941) 376-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Ritz Carlton Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
media room
RITZ-CARLTON in downtown SARASOTA. The ultimate in LUXURY living. Enjoy all of the amenities this property has to offer which includes the GOLD MEMBERSHIP available to you. This two bedroom, two & a half bath condo has a large foyer, large living room with a balcony overlooking the pool & sunsets. Cooks kitchen with upscale appliances, granite counter tops & a built in wet bar. Fabulous views of the cityscape, sunrises & sunsets. The spacious master suite has a spa tub, walk in shower and a balcony overlooking the city. The split floor plan allows privacy for you and your guests. Walk to downtown restaurants, shopping, theatres and art galleries. This condo is available during the off season for $7500 a month + tax. LUXURY, SARASOTA, DOWNTOWN, WATER VIEWS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE have any available units?
1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
