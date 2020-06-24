All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE

908 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful renovated Condo. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the second floor. End unit close to community amenities!! Community has a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and fishing pier on Lake Minnie. A dreams come true !! Close to dinning, stores, Seminole State College and more. Call today and make your appointment to view this beautiful Condo !!
Application fee is not (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through the application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Association approval is required. Available on December 20th. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have any available units?
908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology