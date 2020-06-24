908 NORTHLAKE DRIVE

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful renovated Condo. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the second floor. End unit close to community amenities!! Community has a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and fishing pier on Lake Minnie. A dreams come true !! Close to dinning, stores, Seminole State College and more. Call today and make your appointment to view this beautiful Condo !!

Application fee is not (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through the application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Association approval is required. Available on December 20th. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long!