Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
8311 Sandywood Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

8311 Sandywood Drive

8311 Sandywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Sandywood Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Available 09/03/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in 3rd floor available for sublease from September 3rd at "Colonial Village at Twin Lakes" Sanford. Current Lease End on June 2020.
""SEPTEMBER MONTH BASE RENT WILL BE PAID OFF IF SUBLEASED BY SEPTEMBER 1st 2019""
2.5 Miles to Deloitte and Verizon office.
Walmart, Target, Publix grocery stores, restaurants, Shopping Mall and Movie Theater is only about five minutes away.
Location has direct access to I-4 and SR 417 for a 10-minute drive to Orlando Sanford Airport.
Community Perks:
Pool
Bark Park
Kids Playground
In unit Laundry
Clubhouse
Grill & Picnic Area
Car Wash
Monthly Charges:
Base Rent - $1,095.00
MAA Connect - $80.00 (Includes Cable and Internet)
Trash Service - $8.99
Pest Control Service - $5.00
Utilities based on the usage.
House is well maintained and will be completely cleaned after moving and will be available for occupancy from Sep 3rd 2019.
If interested please call me at 5133907118.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sanford-fl?lid=12522486

(RLNE5106806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

