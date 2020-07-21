8311 Sandywood Drive

Amenities

Available 09/03/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in 3rd floor available for sublease from September 3rd at "Colonial Village at Twin Lakes" Sanford. Current Lease End on June 2020.

""SEPTEMBER MONTH BASE RENT WILL BE PAID OFF IF SUBLEASED BY SEPTEMBER 1st 2019""

2.5 Miles to Deloitte and Verizon office.

Walmart, Target, Publix grocery stores, restaurants, Shopping Mall and Movie Theater is only about five minutes away.

Location has direct access to I-4 and SR 417 for a 10-minute drive to Orlando Sanford Airport.

Community Perks:

Pool

Bark Park

Kids Playground

In unit Laundry

Clubhouse

Grill & Picnic Area

Car Wash

Monthly Charges:

Base Rent - $1,095.00

MAA Connect - $80.00 (Includes Cable and Internet)

Trash Service - $8.99

Pest Control Service - $5.00

Utilities based on the usage.

House is well maintained and will be completely cleaned after moving and will be available for occupancy from Sep 3rd 2019.

If interested please call me at 5133907118.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sanford-fl?lid=12522486



