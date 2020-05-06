804 East Airport Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Lovely 3BD/1BA Home in Sanford! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,094 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows seamlessly from the kitchen to the dining to the living room space. The main living area of the home has new vinyl plank flooring and the kitchen is tiled.The bright and airy kitchen features attractive Corian countertops, solid wood cabinets, and great appliances which include the refrigerator, glass top stove, range hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. All three bedrooms have ample closet space for plenty of storage, plush carpeting, and all bedrooms have easy access to the main bathroom. This home also features a large, fenced-in backyard which is perfect for the dog to run around. Rounding out this home is the covered carport, the rear patio area, fresh paint, and new flooring. Conveniently located near great shopping, restaurants, and the Sanford International Airport, this home won't last long so call to schedule your viewing today!



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.



To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty



Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify



(RLNE5730335)