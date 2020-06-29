613 CYPRESS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated Sanford Home - Updated 3/2 property with open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Tile & Carpet throughout, fenced in backyard, double car garage with opener blocks away from historic downtown Sanford waterfront entertainment district.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 578-3851.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5481328)