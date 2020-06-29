All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

613 CYPRESS AVE

613 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

613 Cypress Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Sanford Home - Updated 3/2 property with open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Tile & Carpet throughout, fenced in backyard, double car garage with opener blocks away from historic downtown Sanford waterfront entertainment district.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 578-3851.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5481328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 CYPRESS AVE have any available units?
613 CYPRESS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 613 CYPRESS AVE have?
Some of 613 CYPRESS AVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 CYPRESS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
613 CYPRESS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 CYPRESS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 CYPRESS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 613 CYPRESS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 613 CYPRESS AVE offers parking.
Does 613 CYPRESS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 CYPRESS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 CYPRESS AVE have a pool?
No, 613 CYPRESS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 613 CYPRESS AVE have accessible units?
No, 613 CYPRESS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 613 CYPRESS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 CYPRESS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 CYPRESS AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 CYPRESS AVE has units with air conditioning.

