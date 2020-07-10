515 Wilton Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Move In Special - $100 off the 1st Month?s Rent! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Placid Lake close to SR 417, SunRail, downtown Sanford, Seminole State College, and Sanford International Airport. The spacious main living area features the kitchen, dining, and living room with a half bathroom and covered rear patio with lake views. The 2 master suites are located upstairs and each have plenty of closet space. Community features include a sparkling swimming pool. A pet under 20 lbs may be considered.



