All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 511 Arbor Lakes Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
511 Arbor Lakes Circle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

511 Arbor Lakes Circle

511 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

511 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
511 Arbor Lakes Circle Available 08/03/19 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a beautiful gated community - You'll love this 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a beautiful gated community just off I-4 and less than 5 miles from the Sanford Mall. Split floor plan is ideal for roommate. The large living room with flows into the dining area and kitchen combo. Included is an inside laundry room with full size washer & dryer "as-is". Community offers a gorgeous pool, tennis on the shaded court or basketball on the indoor court or relax in the upscale club house and shoot some pool. No need to continue your gym membership when you live here, because the community has its own gym with updated equipment just steps from your condo. Call or Text Property Manager to set appointment Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450

(RLNE4994991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have any available units?
511 Arbor Lakes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have?
Some of 511 Arbor Lakes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Arbor Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
511 Arbor Lakes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Arbor Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle offer parking?
No, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle has a pool.
Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology