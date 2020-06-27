Amenities

511 Arbor Lakes Circle Available 08/03/19 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a beautiful gated community - You'll love this 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a beautiful gated community just off I-4 and less than 5 miles from the Sanford Mall. Split floor plan is ideal for roommate. The large living room with flows into the dining area and kitchen combo. Included is an inside laundry room with full size washer & dryer "as-is". Community offers a gorgeous pool, tennis on the shaded court or basketball on the indoor court or relax in the upscale club house and shoot some pool. No need to continue your gym membership when you live here, because the community has its own gym with updated equipment just steps from your condo. Call or Text Property Manager to set appointment Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450



(RLNE4994991)