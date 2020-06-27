507 Northlake Drive

Amenities

2/2 Condo In The Northlake Village Condos - Renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in the Northlake Village Condos located off of 17-92, close to Ronald Reagan, Lake Mary Blvd, and Toll 417. Combined living and dining areas, with laminate wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Laundry closet located within the screened porch area, public pool, tennis courts, and children's playground. There are 912 heated square feet, and 1,002 total square feet.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



(RLNE5106107)