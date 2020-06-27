All apartments in Sanford
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

507 Northlake Drive

507 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
2/2 Condo In The Northlake Village Condos - Renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in the Northlake Village Condos located off of 17-92, close to Ronald Reagan, Lake Mary Blvd, and Toll 417. Combined living and dining areas, with laminate wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Laundry closet located within the screened porch area, public pool, tennis courts, and children's playground. There are 912 heated square feet, and 1,002 total square feet.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5106107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Northlake Drive have any available units?
507 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 507 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 507 Northlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 507 Northlake Drive offer parking?
No, 507 Northlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 507 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Northlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 507 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 507 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Northlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
