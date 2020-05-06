All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 503 Springview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
503 Springview Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

503 Springview Drive

503 Springview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

503 Springview Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2 Sanford Home with Screened-In Pool - Updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family pool home with pool service included. Split layout with separate living and dining areas and central updated kitchen. Screened-in pool area features a small koi pond, fenced-in backyard, tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Close to historic downtown Lake Mary, local shopping, and minutes from I-4, SR 417 and the Lake Mary SunRail Station. There are 1,941 total square feet, with 1,412 square feet under air conditioning.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE4703688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Springview Drive have any available units?
503 Springview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 503 Springview Drive have?
Some of 503 Springview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Springview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Springview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Springview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Springview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 503 Springview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Springview Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Springview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Springview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Springview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 503 Springview Drive has a pool.
Does 503 Springview Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Springview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Springview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Springview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Springview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Springview Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology