461 Merry Brook Circle

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home with gorgeous lake views. This new Construction Town-home boasts the kitchen of your dreams, with high end appliances, chic white granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. Beautifully painted throughout with modern light gray paint. Tile flooring throughout home, new carpet in bedrooms, backyard patio and 1 car garage. Conveniently close to to I4, Seminole Town Mall and surrounding restaurants, close to Sunrail Station and 417. Couple miles away from Downtown Historic District. This property is priced to rent and wont last long! Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.