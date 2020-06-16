All apartments in Sanford
Last updated October 23 2019 at 2:07 PM

461 Merry Brook Circle

461 Merry Brook Cir · No Longer Available
Location

461 Merry Brook Cir, Sanford, FL 32771
Saint Josephs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home with gorgeous lake views. This new Construction Town-home boasts the kitchen of your dreams, with high end appliances, chic white granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. Beautifully painted throughout with modern light gray paint. Tile flooring throughout home, new carpet in bedrooms, backyard patio and 1 car garage. Conveniently close to to I4, Seminole Town Mall and surrounding restaurants, close to Sunrail Station and 417. Couple miles away from Downtown Historic District. This property is priced to rent and wont last long! Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

