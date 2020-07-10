437 Wilton Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0547416031 ---- UPDATED 2br 2.5ba townhome with WATER VIEW in Sanford\'s PLACID LAKE TOWNHOMES, a GATED community!! Laminate flooring in the combination living room/dining room, with cool grey tones. Modern kitchen with updated cabinets, backsplash and counters, with track lighting and pull down faucet. Cabinets over the Samsung refrigerator nicely finish off the built-in look. Half bath downstairs, with pedestal sink. Stack washer/dryer unit included, in laundry closet accessed from kitchen. Upstairs, SPLIT MASTER BEDROOMS, both with AMPLE CLOSET SPACE and tub/shower combos in the bathrooms. Pond views from the screened in back porch, with storage closet. Gated community with COMMMUNITY POOL. Rent includes grounds maintenance, and garbage pickup from community garbage receptacles. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, max weight 35 lbs, with increase in security deposit. LOCATION is nearby to FL-417, Sanford International Airport, US 17-92, Lake Mary. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this one of kind home! HOA application and approval required. Click on Link below to schedule a showing! (Please note showtimes are updated periodically) https://showmojo.com/l/0547416031 2 Master Bedrooms Community Pool Gated Community Laminate Floors Screened Porch Updated Kitchen