437 Wilton Circle
437 Wilton Circle

437 Wilton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

437 Wilton Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0547416031 ---- UPDATED 2br 2.5ba townhome with WATER VIEW in Sanford\'s PLACID LAKE TOWNHOMES, a GATED community!! Laminate flooring in the combination living room/dining room, with cool grey tones. Modern kitchen with updated cabinets, backsplash and counters, with track lighting and pull down faucet. Cabinets over the Samsung refrigerator nicely finish off the built-in look. Half bath downstairs, with pedestal sink. Stack washer/dryer unit included, in laundry closet accessed from kitchen. Upstairs, SPLIT MASTER BEDROOMS, both with AMPLE CLOSET SPACE and tub/shower combos in the bathrooms. Pond views from the screened in back porch, with storage closet. Gated community with COMMMUNITY POOL. Rent includes grounds maintenance, and garbage pickup from community garbage receptacles. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, max weight 35 lbs, with increase in security deposit. LOCATION is nearby to FL-417, Sanford International Airport, US 17-92, Lake Mary. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this one of kind home! HOA application and approval required. Click on Link below to schedule a showing! (Please note showtimes are updated periodically) https://showmojo.com/l/0547416031 2 Master Bedrooms Community Pool Gated Community Laminate Floors Screened Porch Updated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Wilton Circle have any available units?
437 Wilton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 437 Wilton Circle have?
Some of 437 Wilton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Wilton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
437 Wilton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Wilton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Wilton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 437 Wilton Circle offer parking?
No, 437 Wilton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 437 Wilton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Wilton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Wilton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 437 Wilton Circle has a pool.
Does 437 Wilton Circle have accessible units?
No, 437 Wilton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Wilton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Wilton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Wilton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Wilton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

