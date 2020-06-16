4228 Looking Glass Place

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Home in Riverbend ~ Sandford - Rent now and Receive $200 off your first month's rent! No Application Fees! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This wonderful Home is located in the Beautiful Riverbend Community!



This beautiful home features:

an open concept floor plan

Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Large Dining room allows enough table seating for up to 8

Spacious living room for entertainment

The covered lanai allows great space for outdoor relaxing.

The home also features ceramic tile throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms.

2 Car garage

His and her bathroom sinks

Close to Seminole County's top schools and minutes to the 417, -I4, historical Sanford, Lake Mary, Heathrow and Boombah Sports Complex.



Enjoy all that Seminole County has to offer including sought after schools, shopping, and sporting complex. Riverbend is the perfect location to call home!



Enjoy all of the amenities that come with living at Riverbend:



Community Pool

Playground

Peaceful Ponds

Relaxing, Shaded Cabana

Open Green Spaces

Tranquil Water Views



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



