Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
4228 Looking Glass Place
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4228 Looking Glass Place

4228 Looking Glass Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Looking Glass Pl, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Home in Riverbend ~ Sandford - Rent now and Receive $200 off your first month's rent! No Application Fees! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

This wonderful Home is located in the Beautiful Riverbend Community!

This beautiful home features:
an open concept floor plan
Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Large Dining room allows enough table seating for up to 8
Spacious living room for entertainment
The covered lanai allows great space for outdoor relaxing.
The home also features ceramic tile throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms.
2 Car garage
His and her bathroom sinks
Close to Seminole County's top schools and minutes to the 417, -I4, historical Sanford, Lake Mary, Heathrow and Boombah Sports Complex.

Enjoy all that Seminole County has to offer including sought after schools, shopping, and sporting complex. Riverbend is the perfect location to call home!

Enjoy all of the amenities that come with living at Riverbend:

Community Pool
Playground
Peaceful Ponds
Relaxing, Shaded Cabana
Open Green Spaces
Tranquil Water Views

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4987904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

