3361 Windleshore Way
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3361 Windleshore Way

3361 Windleshore Way · No Longer Available
Location

3361 Windleshore Way, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
internet access
Gated community
Separate living and dining rooms for convenience
Stainless-steel appliances
Half bath in the first floor
Master bedroom in the second floor and 2 rooms upstairs
Community pool and playground
Just a minute away from FL- 417 Ramp access and access to other major highways
Shopping centered and restaurant in 5 minutes vicinity

(RLNE5779523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 Windleshore Way have any available units?
3361 Windleshore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 3361 Windleshore Way have?
Some of 3361 Windleshore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3361 Windleshore Way currently offering any rent specials?
3361 Windleshore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 Windleshore Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way is pet friendly.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way offer parking?
No, 3361 Windleshore Way does not offer parking.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have a pool?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way has a pool.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have accessible units?
No, 3361 Windleshore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way has units with air conditioning.

