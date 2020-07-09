Gated community Separate living and dining rooms for convenience Stainless-steel appliances Half bath in the first floor Master bedroom in the second floor and 2 rooms upstairs Community pool and playground Just a minute away from FL- 417 Ramp access and access to other major highways Shopping centered and restaurant in 5 minutes vicinity
(RLNE5779523)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have any available units?
3361 Windleshore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 3361 Windleshore Way have?
Some of 3361 Windleshore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3361 Windleshore Way currently offering any rent specials?
3361 Windleshore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 Windleshore Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way is pet friendly.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way offer parking?
No, 3361 Windleshore Way does not offer parking.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have a pool?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way has a pool.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have accessible units?
No, 3361 Windleshore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3361 Windleshore Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3361 Windleshore Way has units with air conditioning.
