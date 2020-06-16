All apartments in Sanford
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
335 Carina Circle
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

335 Carina Circle

335 Carina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

335 Carina Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Townhome in Sanford - Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Application Fee = $50
Security Deposit = $1,300
Lease Admin Fee = $125

For questions regarding this property, please contact Stephen Rock, at (407) 901.4959

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4950632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Carina Circle have any available units?
335 Carina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 335 Carina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
335 Carina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Carina Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Carina Circle is pet friendly.
Does 335 Carina Circle offer parking?
No, 335 Carina Circle does not offer parking.
Does 335 Carina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Carina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Carina Circle have a pool?
No, 335 Carina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 335 Carina Circle have accessible units?
No, 335 Carina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Carina Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Carina Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Carina Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Carina Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
