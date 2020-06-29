All apartments in Sanford
330 Sunvista Ct
330 Sunvista Ct

330 Sunvista Court · No Longer Available
Location

330 Sunvista Court, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This is a great three bedroom 2 bathroom house in a cute development of just 18 homes. Nice open layout with the kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room. Roomy porch off of the living room has access to a little yard.

The master bedroom is En Suite with a full bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a full bathroom.

The home has a washer, dryer, dishwasher, disposal, etc. You will have everything you need to move right in.

ONLY ONE small dog is allowed.

Owner pays HOA fees.

There is room to play in the neighborhood. And to walk your dog.

You also get two reserved parking spots with plenty of guest parking.

The location is awesome! You are minutes to every type of shopping experience you want.

And you are just MINUTES from I-4, 17, 417, Lake Jesup, Lake Mary and Sanford.

Available now!

Please CHECK YOUR EMAILS and TEXTS when you contact us. They will tell you how to schedule a time to see the home with our convenient automated scheduling system.

(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $75.00 is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fee (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords and we not only need PROOF of income but we call to verify employment and/or income.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Sunvista Ct have any available units?
330 Sunvista Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 330 Sunvista Ct have?
Some of 330 Sunvista Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Sunvista Ct currently offering any rent specials?
330 Sunvista Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Sunvista Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Sunvista Ct is pet friendly.
Does 330 Sunvista Ct offer parking?
Yes, 330 Sunvista Ct offers parking.
Does 330 Sunvista Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Sunvista Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Sunvista Ct have a pool?
No, 330 Sunvista Ct does not have a pool.
Does 330 Sunvista Ct have accessible units?
No, 330 Sunvista Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Sunvista Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Sunvista Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Sunvista Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Sunvista Ct has units with air conditioning.

