330 Sunvista Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This is a great three bedroom 2 bathroom house in a cute development of just 18 homes. Nice open layout with the kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room. Roomy porch off of the living room has access to a little yard.



The master bedroom is En Suite with a full bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a full bathroom.



The home has a washer, dryer, dishwasher, disposal, etc. You will have everything you need to move right in.



ONLY ONE small dog is allowed.



Owner pays HOA fees.



There is room to play in the neighborhood. And to walk your dog.



You also get two reserved parking spots with plenty of guest parking.



The location is awesome! You are minutes to every type of shopping experience you want.



And you are just MINUTES from I-4, 17, 417, Lake Jesup, Lake Mary and Sanford.



Available now!



Please CHECK YOUR EMAILS and TEXTS when you contact us. They will tell you how to schedule a time to see the home with our convenient automated scheduling system.



(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $75.00 is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fee (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords and we not only need PROOF of income but we call to verify employment and/or income.)