Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
3231 Retreat View Cir
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:22 PM

3231 Retreat View Cir

3231 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
microwave
This town home is located near the front entrance and close to the pool. It is over 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Kitchen comes with all appliances including microwave. Stack-able washer/dryer located downstairs. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet. Unit has a covered lanai and one car garage. Gated community with pool and clubhouse. Great location minutes from 417 and I-4/ Close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife. Only 20 minutes from Downtown Orlando.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Retreat View Cir have any available units?
3231 Retreat View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 3231 Retreat View Cir have?
Some of 3231 Retreat View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Retreat View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Retreat View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Retreat View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3231 Retreat View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 3231 Retreat View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3231 Retreat View Cir offers parking.
Does 3231 Retreat View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 Retreat View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Retreat View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3231 Retreat View Cir has a pool.
Does 3231 Retreat View Cir have accessible units?
No, 3231 Retreat View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Retreat View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Retreat View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 Retreat View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 Retreat View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
