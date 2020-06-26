3231 Retreat View Cir

Amenities

This town home is located near the front entrance and close to the pool. It is over 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Kitchen comes with all appliances including microwave. Stack-able washer/dryer located downstairs. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet. Unit has a covered lanai and one car garage. Gated community with pool and clubhouse. Great location minutes from 417 and I-4/ Close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife. Only 20 minutes from Downtown Orlando.



