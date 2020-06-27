302 Springview Dr

Amenities

LAKE MARY/SANFORD: 3 bed/2 bath/2 car garage - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14th! Make an appointment today to see this maintained home. This 3/2 home features an open floor plan offering a family room, eat-in space in kitchen and a living room/dining room combined for optimal entertaining. All tile flooring makes it easy for cleaning too! Other features include all appliances, ceiling fans, sliding glass doors in master bedroom and family room opening to screened porch, a fenced yard and a 2 car garage. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

Community Features: Racquetball Courts, Basketball Court, Tennis Courts, Playground and Restrooms



SCHOOLS:

Bentley Elementary, Crystal Lake Elementary, and Wicklow Elementary

Greenwood Lakes Middle

Lake Mary High



1 Small Pet (20lbs and under) allowed with owner approval - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



