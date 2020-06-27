2784 River Landing Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning townhome in gated community with gorgeous view of water! W/D included, tile floor, stainless steal appliances--Call NOW! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a single car garage, comfortable kitchen, dining and living room encompass this open concept floorplan that overlooks the beautiful lake! Stainless steal appliances, 42" cabinets, walk in pantry -- like new home perfect for entertaining!



Very spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closets and a master bath that boasts a garden tub, large walk in shower, dual sinks giving it the perfect spa-like ambiance that you will run home to. Enjoy two full bedrooms, another full bath upstairs, wide halls and washer/dryer upstairs INCLUDED.



This controlled access community features tot lot, community pool, gorgeous view, mature landscaping and is close to Seminole Town Center, schools, Sunrail and major highways! It is also very close to Downtown Sanford which is bustling with restaurants, entertainment outlets and historic homes!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process and we will facilitate the paperwork. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



(RLNE3318702)