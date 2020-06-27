All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

2784 River Landing Dr

2784 River Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2784 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning townhome in gated community with gorgeous view of water! W/D included, tile floor, stainless steal appliances--Call NOW! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a single car garage, comfortable kitchen, dining and living room encompass this open concept floorplan that overlooks the beautiful lake! Stainless steal appliances, 42" cabinets, walk in pantry -- like new home perfect for entertaining!

Very spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closets and a master bath that boasts a garden tub, large walk in shower, dual sinks giving it the perfect spa-like ambiance that you will run home to. Enjoy two full bedrooms, another full bath upstairs, wide halls and washer/dryer upstairs INCLUDED.

This controlled access community features tot lot, community pool, gorgeous view, mature landscaping and is close to Seminole Town Center, schools, Sunrail and major highways! It is also very close to Downtown Sanford which is bustling with restaurants, entertainment outlets and historic homes!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process and we will facilitate the paperwork. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE3318702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 River Landing Dr have any available units?
2784 River Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2784 River Landing Dr have?
Some of 2784 River Landing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 River Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2784 River Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 River Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2784 River Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2784 River Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2784 River Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 2784 River Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2784 River Landing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 River Landing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2784 River Landing Dr has a pool.
Does 2784 River Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 2784 River Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 River Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2784 River Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2784 River Landing Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2784 River Landing Dr has units with air conditioning.
