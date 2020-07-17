2675 River Landing Drive

Amenities

**3/3 with a Bonus Room Townhouse in Sanford** - Beautiful 3/3 with a bonus room located in the Riverview Townhome Community. Spacious floor plan with a nice open kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed patio with peaceful views of the community pond and easy access to the common areas. Energy star efficient home, which means lower utility bills. Community amenities including clubhouse with pool, kids playground, and cabana with outdoor seating. Conveniently located near the Sanford Sunrail station, Market Place at Seminole Towne Center, and the historic downtown Sanford. Easy access to I-4 and 417. Great location. Call today to schedule a viewing. LB JE



