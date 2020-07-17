All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2675 River Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2675 River Landing Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2675 River Landing Drive

2675 River Landing Drive · (407) 339-5797 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2675 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2675 River Landing Drive · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
**3/3 with a Bonus Room Townhouse in Sanford** - Beautiful 3/3 with a bonus room located in the Riverview Townhome Community. Spacious floor plan with a nice open kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed patio with peaceful views of the community pond and easy access to the common areas. Energy star efficient home, which means lower utility bills. Community amenities including clubhouse with pool, kids playground, and cabana with outdoor seating. Conveniently located near the Sanford Sunrail station, Market Place at Seminole Towne Center, and the historic downtown Sanford. Easy access to I-4 and 417. Great location. Call today to schedule a viewing. LB JE

(RLNE5873213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 River Landing Drive have any available units?
2675 River Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2675 River Landing Drive have?
Some of 2675 River Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 River Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2675 River Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 River Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2675 River Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2675 River Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 2675 River Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2675 River Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 River Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 River Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2675 River Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 2675 River Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2675 River Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 River Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 River Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 River Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2675 River Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2675 River Landing Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity