Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2650 Retreat View Cir

2650 Retreat View Circle · (407) 399-6405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284

Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent in the gated community of Retreat at Twin Lakes in Sanford, FL adjacent to Heathrow and Lake Mary, FL! Both bedrooms are on the second floor, each with a private bathroom. Also on the second floor is a laundry closet with a stack-able washer and dryer. First floor features combination family room and dining room, kitchen with all appliances, and a one car garage. The community has a nice community pool and is very convenient to I-4, 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, restaurants, Sam's Club, Super Target and more! Call 407-399-6405 today for an appointment to view this unit.Available Jun 15th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293284
Property Id 293284

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Retreat View Cir have any available units?
2650 Retreat View Cir has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2650 Retreat View Cir have?
Some of 2650 Retreat View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Retreat View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Retreat View Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Retreat View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Retreat View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2650 Retreat View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Retreat View Cir does offer parking.
Does 2650 Retreat View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Retreat View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Retreat View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Retreat View Cir has a pool.
Does 2650 Retreat View Cir have accessible units?
No, 2650 Retreat View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Retreat View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Retreat View Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Retreat View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Retreat View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
