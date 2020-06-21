2650 Retreat View Cir

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent in the gated community of Retreat at Twin Lakes in Sanford, FL adjacent to Heathrow and Lake Mary, FL! Both bedrooms are on the second floor, each with a private bathroom. Also on the second floor is a laundry closet with a stack-able washer and dryer. First floor features combination family room and dining room, kitchen with all appliances, and a one car garage. The community has a nice community pool and is very convenient to I-4, 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, restaurants, Sam's Club, Super Target and more! Call 407-399-6405 today for an appointment to view this unit.Available Jun 15th.

No Pets Allowed



