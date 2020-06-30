All apartments in Sanford
258 RUSTIC LOOP
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

258 RUSTIC LOOP

258 Rustic Loop · No Longer Available
Location

258 Rustic Loop, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, gated townhouse located in The Towns at Cedar at SR 46. This MI homes, "Energy Efficient" house features an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, subway backsplash, gas cooking range, silestone counter tops, recessed lighting, plenty of storage cabinets along with a separate pantry. Grow your herbs on the kitchen window sill or look at the pond views while doing the dishes, no rear neighbors. The living room opens into the back patio that has beautiful pond views.Half bath is located downstairs. Upstairs the landing area can be used as an office or study area. The master bedroom is spacious with two closets and a master bathroom that has all the modern upgrades. The other two bedrooms with the bathroom are also located upstairs along with the laundry closet. Brand new washer/dryer included. Safety features include fire alarm and fire sprinklers.Community amenities include the community pool. Paver driveway, one car garage, tankless water heater, double pane windows, two thermostats are some of the features that are included in this brand new construction. Minutes away from the I-4, 417, Seminole Towne Center, other major shopping centers and restaurants. Less than 30 minutes away from the world famous Daytona Beach. Rated for A schools. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have any available units?
258 RUSTIC LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have?
Some of 258 RUSTIC LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 RUSTIC LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
258 RUSTIC LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 RUSTIC LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 258 RUSTIC LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 258 RUSTIC LOOP offers parking.
Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 RUSTIC LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 258 RUSTIC LOOP has a pool.
Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have accessible units?
No, 258 RUSTIC LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 RUSTIC LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 RUSTIC LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 RUSTIC LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

