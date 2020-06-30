258 RUSTIC LOOP

Amenities

BRAND NEW, gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, gated townhouse located in The Towns at Cedar at SR 46. This MI homes, "Energy Efficient" house features an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, subway backsplash, gas cooking range, silestone counter tops, recessed lighting, plenty of storage cabinets along with a separate pantry. Grow your herbs on the kitchen window sill or look at the pond views while doing the dishes, no rear neighbors. The living room opens into the back patio that has beautiful pond views.Half bath is located downstairs. Upstairs the landing area can be used as an office or study area. The master bedroom is spacious with two closets and a master bathroom that has all the modern upgrades. The other two bedrooms with the bathroom are also located upstairs along with the laundry closet. Brand new washer/dryer included. Safety features include fire alarm and fire sprinklers.Community amenities include the community pool. Paver driveway, one car garage, tankless water heater, double pane windows, two thermostats are some of the features that are included in this brand new construction. Minutes away from the I-4, 417, Seminole Towne Center, other major shopping centers and restaurants. Less than 30 minutes away from the world famous Daytona Beach. Rated for A schools. Call today for a showing!