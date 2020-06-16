All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 25307 Northlake Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
25307 Northlake Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

25307 Northlake Dr.

25307 Northlake Drive · (407) 688-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25307 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25307 Northlake Dr. · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lake Front Condo, Stunning! Remodeled all brand new! 2/2 - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly and fully remodeled in the entire condo unit and screened in porch. Comes with a stunning lake view- a must see!

Community features tennis courts, pool with hot tub, a gym, and a dock over the lake! Close to Seminole State College, shopping, dining, and major highways makes this a desirable location!

Water is included in the lease.

(RLNE3237170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25307 Northlake Dr. have any available units?
25307 Northlake Dr. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25307 Northlake Dr. have?
Some of 25307 Northlake Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25307 Northlake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
25307 Northlake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25307 Northlake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 25307 Northlake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 25307 Northlake Dr. offer parking?
No, 25307 Northlake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 25307 Northlake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25307 Northlake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25307 Northlake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 25307 Northlake Dr. has a pool.
Does 25307 Northlake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 25307 Northlake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 25307 Northlake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25307 Northlake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25307 Northlake Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25307 Northlake Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 25307 Northlake Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity