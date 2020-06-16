25307 Northlake Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Lake Front Condo, Stunning! Remodeled all brand new! 2/2 - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly and fully remodeled in the entire condo unit and screened in porch. Comes with a stunning lake view- a must see!



Community features tennis courts, pool with hot tub, a gym, and a dock over the lake! Close to Seminole State College, shopping, dining, and major highways makes this a desirable location!



Water is included in the lease.



(RLNE3237170)