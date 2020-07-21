All apartments in Sanford
25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE

25304 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25304 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
One of the nicest condo's for rent and at an affordable price! This is a 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with all new flooring installed. Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice large screened porch with tiled floors overlooking the gorgeous Lake. This is the only building that is 3 stories, and this condo is on the top floor so no one banging around above you. There is an elevator so if you don't want to take the stairs for exercise then cruise on up to your penthouse. The entire building is concrete block, not wood frame like apartment complexes, and there is covered parking and security cameras on the exterior of the building for added security. This opportunity doesn't come along often in this particular building so don't miss your chance to live in this quiet community, overlooking the lake. A credit check, criminal background check, and employment check will be done on applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have any available units?
25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
