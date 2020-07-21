25304 NORTHLAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

One of the nicest condo's for rent and at an affordable price! This is a 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with all new flooring installed. Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice large screened porch with tiled floors overlooking the gorgeous Lake. This is the only building that is 3 stories, and this condo is on the top floor so no one banging around above you. There is an elevator so if you don't want to take the stairs for exercise then cruise on up to your penthouse. The entire building is concrete block, not wood frame like apartment complexes, and there is covered parking and security cameras on the exterior of the building for added security. This opportunity doesn't come along often in this particular building so don't miss your chance to live in this quiet community, overlooking the lake. A credit check, criminal background check, and employment check will be done on applicants.