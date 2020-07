25303 North Lake Dr - Building 25

Amenities

Lake view condo - Lake Minnie view, 2/2 condo on the 3rd floor, Build 1989, 960 heated Sq.Ft. Screened porch. Water included in the rent. NO PETS. (additional HOA application is required $50 fee per adult, HOA approval is up to 7 days) THE COMMUNITY HAS POOL, TENNIS COURT, RACKET BALL, AND GYM AND ALL THESE AMENITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. THE UNIT HAS GORGEOUS WATERFRONT VIEWS AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT,

4 CEILING FANS, SPACIOUS SCREENED PORCH, AND FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. Contact Maritza @407-227-6674

Driving direction: Off of 17-92 in Sanford, turn onto Lake Minnie Dr, continue onto Northlake Dr.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4005541)