25211 Northlake Dr

Stunning, fully furnished 2/2 or Unfurnished. Avail Now! - This stunning 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor of a high-rise building with a Lake front. Completely remodeled and furnished with all top of the line furniture and Stainless steel/black kitchen appliances, silverware, TV and much more! All you have to do is bring a suitcase and sit back and enjoy the beautiful view of the lake, the birds, ducks or go fishing. Would make a great corporate rental.

Owner willing to consider renting FURNISHED for $1500. call All About Mgmt. today and ask for Laura for more info. or to schedule a showing, at: 352-255-4588(cell) 407-688-7405(office)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4842078)