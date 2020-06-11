All apartments in Sanford
25211 Northlake Dr

25211 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25211 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
furnished
Stunning, fully furnished 2/2 or Unfurnished. Avail Now! - This stunning 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor of a high-rise building with a Lake front. Completely remodeled and furnished with all top of the line furniture and Stainless steel/black kitchen appliances, silverware, TV and much more! All you have to do is bring a suitcase and sit back and enjoy the beautiful view of the lake, the birds, ducks or go fishing. Would make a great corporate rental.
Owner willing to consider renting FURNISHED for $1500. call All About Mgmt. today and ask for Laura for more info. or to schedule a showing, at: 352-255-4588(cell) 407-688-7405(office)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4842078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25211 Northlake Dr have any available units?
25211 Northlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 25211 Northlake Dr have?
Some of 25211 Northlake Dr's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25211 Northlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25211 Northlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25211 Northlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 25211 Northlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 25211 Northlake Dr offer parking?
No, 25211 Northlake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 25211 Northlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25211 Northlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25211 Northlake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 25211 Northlake Dr has a pool.
Does 25211 Northlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 25211 Northlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25211 Northlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 25211 Northlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25211 Northlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 25211 Northlake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
