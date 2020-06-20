All apartments in Sanford
2520 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:24 PM

2520 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE

2520 San Jacinto Circle · (407) 340-6458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2520 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic townhouse in an awesome location! So close to everything, keeping your car would be optional. Restaurants, grocery stores
and even the Seminole Town Center Mall are all within an easy walk of this home. Easy commuting with I-4, 417 and soon 429 are just a few
minutes away. Also just a short drive to up and coming Historic Downtown Sanford with all its restaurants, craft breweries, bars and shops or the
posh Colonial Town Park entertainment district. Zones for top rated Seminole County schools! This 3 bed/2.5 bath property also has a 2 car garage for
plenty of storage. Immaculate condition, open floor plan with stunning wood floors on the first floor and high ceilings for an even more spacious feel. On top that this property was just freshly painted.
Inside laundry for even more convenience. Beautiful community pool with cabana
for a fun and quick way to socialize and meet your neighbors or just relax on weekends. Tile in all wet areas. Great opportunity for a maintenance free lifestyle - don't wait

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

