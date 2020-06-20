2520 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic townhouse in an awesome location! So close to everything, keeping your car would be optional. Restaurants, grocery stores

and even the Seminole Town Center Mall are all within an easy walk of this home. Easy commuting with I-4, 417 and soon 429 are just a few

minutes away. Also just a short drive to up and coming Historic Downtown Sanford with all its restaurants, craft breweries, bars and shops or the

posh Colonial Town Park entertainment district. Zones for top rated Seminole County schools! This 3 bed/2.5 bath property also has a 2 car garage for

plenty of storage. Immaculate condition, open floor plan with stunning wood floors on the first floor and high ceilings for an even more spacious feel. On top that this property was just freshly painted.

Inside laundry for even more convenience. Beautiful community pool with cabana

for a fun and quick way to socialize and meet your neighbors or just relax on weekends. Tile in all wet areas. Great opportunity for a maintenance free lifestyle - don't wait