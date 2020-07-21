2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow in Downtown Sanford. Wonderful Oversized Enclosed Front Porch Welcomes You to This Home. Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opens to Dining Room Through Glass French Doors. This Home is Light and Bright with an Abundance of Windows Throughout! Updated Kitchen with Stainless Refrigerator and Range. Nicely Sized Bedrooms with Bathroom off 2 of the Bedrooms. Jack and Jill Bathroom Boasts Claw Foot Tub and Pedestal Sink - A Nod to the 1930's when this Bungalow was Built! 2nd Full Bath with Walk In Shower off Large (15x14) Bonus Room. Bonus Room Features 2 Walls of Windows Overlooking the Backyard. 3rd Bedroom is Off Bonus Room. Original Hardwood Floors Throughout! Detached 2 Car Garage with Washer/Dryer. Parking Off Alley in Back. Bike and Golf Cart Friendly. Conveniently Located to the Emerging Downtown Entertainment Scene - Breweries, Restaurants, Weekly Events and Marina! NO PETS. Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City!