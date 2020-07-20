248 Krider Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

2 story town house in Sanora subdivision located on Sanford Ave between Lake Mary Blvd and Airport Rd right off 417. Minutes away from shopping and Sanford Mall. Newly painted inside and out. Very spacious rooms with lots of storage with additional BBQ area between the unit and garage. 2 car detached garage. Community pool. All utilities but electricity included. First months rent and security deposit(one month rent) required to move in. Completed major renovations. Brand new laminate floor though out second floor, blinds, paint in all rooms and trim. MUST COME SEE. If you have previous criminal or eviction history please don't bother applying. You must have at least 700+ credit history to apply.