2421 White Magnolia Way
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

2421 White Magnolia Way

2421 White Magnolia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2421 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
2421 White Magnolia Way Available 07/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary,
Welcome home to the gated community of Arbor Lakes! This second floor condo includes an over sized one car garage! You are going to love the spacious layout with a large family room complete with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has an open view to all of the living areas, and the beautiful patio. The separate dining area, could easily double as an office space, or a kids play area. All major appliances are included, even the washer and dryer! The master bedroom is big enough to accommodate even the largest of beds, and the walk in closet, has extra storage for off season clothes or decorations. The master bathroom has duel sinks as well as a walk in shower, and separate toilet area. Community features a pool with Jacuzzi, fitness center, indoor basketball court, playground, and more! Arbor Lakes is very close to I-4, SR 417 toll road, all shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2271852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 White Magnolia Way have any available units?
2421 White Magnolia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2421 White Magnolia Way have?
Some of 2421 White Magnolia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 White Magnolia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2421 White Magnolia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 White Magnolia Way pet-friendly?
No, 2421 White Magnolia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2421 White Magnolia Way offer parking?
Yes, 2421 White Magnolia Way offers parking.
Does 2421 White Magnolia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 White Magnolia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 White Magnolia Way have a pool?
Yes, 2421 White Magnolia Way has a pool.
Does 2421 White Magnolia Way have accessible units?
No, 2421 White Magnolia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 White Magnolia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 White Magnolia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 White Magnolia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 White Magnolia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
