2421 White Magnolia Way

Welcome home to the gated community of Arbor Lakes! This second floor condo includes an over sized one car garage! You are going to love the spacious layout with a large family room complete with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has an open view to all of the living areas, and the beautiful patio. The separate dining area, could easily double as an office space, or a kids play area. All major appliances are included, even the washer and dryer! The master bedroom is big enough to accommodate even the largest of beds, and the walk in closet, has extra storage for off season clothes or decorations. The master bathroom has duel sinks as well as a walk in shower, and separate toilet area. Community features a pool with Jacuzzi, fitness center, indoor basketball court, playground, and more! Arbor Lakes is very close to I-4, SR 417 toll road, all shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.



No Pets Allowed



