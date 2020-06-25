All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2408 Northlake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2408 Northlake Dr
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

2408 Northlake Dr

2408 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2408 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo - Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo Available NOW! Located on a canal leading to Lake Minnie, this 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo also offers a wood burning fireplace for these cool evenings or romantic night time chats. In the conveniently laid out kitchen you can share family recipes with friends and serve them in the dining room or on the large screen patio. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath. Washer/Dryer connections in the laundry area-that is located in the storage room-will help make laundry day a little easier and water and sewer service is included with the rent. This complex is conveniently located near 17/92 and Lake Mary-Sanford businesses and shopping. Give your lifestyle a boost and call to see this awesome condo!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Northlake Dr have any available units?
2408 Northlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2408 Northlake Dr have?
Some of 2408 Northlake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Northlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Northlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Northlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2408 Northlake Dr offer parking?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Northlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Northlake Dr have a pool?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Northlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Northlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Northlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Northlake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology