2408 Northlake Dr

Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo - Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo Available NOW! Located on a canal leading to Lake Minnie, this 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo also offers a wood burning fireplace for these cool evenings or romantic night time chats. In the conveniently laid out kitchen you can share family recipes with friends and serve them in the dining room or on the large screen patio. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath. Washer/Dryer connections in the laundry area-that is located in the storage room-will help make laundry day a little easier and water and sewer service is included with the rent. This complex is conveniently located near 17/92 and Lake Mary-Sanford businesses and shopping. Give your lifestyle a boost and call to see this awesome condo!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4289727)