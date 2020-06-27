2401 Northlake Dr

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 2/2 in Northlake Village - Great first floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly remodeled in the kitchen area with brand new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. and screened in porch. full tile or wood laminate on all floors. Community features tennis courts, pool with hot tub, a gym, and a dock over the lake! Close to Seminole State College, shopping, dining, and major highways makes this a desirable location! Water is included in the lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3424264)