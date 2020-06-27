All apartments in Sanford
2401 Northlake Dr
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

2401 Northlake Dr

2401 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Newly Remodeled 2/2 in Northlake Village - Great first floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly remodeled in the kitchen area with brand new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. and screened in porch. full tile or wood laminate on all floors. Community features tennis courts, pool with hot tub, a gym, and a dock over the lake! Close to Seminole State College, shopping, dining, and major highways makes this a desirable location! Water is included in the lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3424264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Northlake Dr have any available units?
2401 Northlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2401 Northlake Dr have?
Some of 2401 Northlake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Northlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Northlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Northlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Northlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2401 Northlake Dr offer parking?
No, 2401 Northlake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Northlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Northlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Northlake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Northlake Dr has a pool.
Does 2401 Northlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2401 Northlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Northlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Northlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Northlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Northlake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
