Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2/1bath home in Sanford, lake mary area.

Wonderful & Beautiful in Nice and quiet neighborhood , This home located the New Community In Sanford. Home is brand new! This one has great living space with an open floor plan. You will love the open kitchen with the nice stainless appliances. Come to see this Brand New Home. Community is convenient to shopping, dining, Sanford Airport and major expressways.