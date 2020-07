Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo at Northlake Village overlooking lake and lots of trees for privacy. Unit features large walk-in closet in master bedroom, high ceilings and a wood burning fireplace in the living room and a very large screened-in patio that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Community features pool, fishing pier, fitness center, playground and tennis courts. Water is included in the rent.