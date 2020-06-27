All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2220 Retreat View Cir

2220 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SUPER GREAT 3 BDRM 2-1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY! - BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AND Terrific AREA of Sanford with being close to the SEMINOLE MALL, KOHLS, SAMS CLUB, WALMART and not to mention across the street for the ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! Gated neighborhood with community pool for fun in the sun and within walking distance to the DERBY PARK for exercise, swings, race track and just a fantastic LOCATION! Two story with ALL bedrooms upstairs and 1 CAR GARAGE! Doesn't get much better than this for your next home at this price AND washer/dryer included! LANDLORD PAYS HOA FEES! Landlords will consider short term lease from 8 -10 months also....

(RLNE5153363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Retreat View Cir have any available units?
2220 Retreat View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2220 Retreat View Cir have?
Some of 2220 Retreat View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Retreat View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Retreat View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Retreat View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Retreat View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Retreat View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Retreat View Cir offers parking.
Does 2220 Retreat View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Retreat View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Retreat View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Retreat View Cir has a pool.
Does 2220 Retreat View Cir have accessible units?
No, 2220 Retreat View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Retreat View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Retreat View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Retreat View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Retreat View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
