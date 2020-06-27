2220 Retreat View Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SUPER GREAT 3 BDRM 2-1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY! - BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AND Terrific AREA of Sanford with being close to the SEMINOLE MALL, KOHLS, SAMS CLUB, WALMART and not to mention across the street for the ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! Gated neighborhood with community pool for fun in the sun and within walking distance to the DERBY PARK for exercise, swings, race track and just a fantastic LOCATION! Two story with ALL bedrooms upstairs and 1 CAR GARAGE! Doesn't get much better than this for your next home at this price AND washer/dryer included! LANDLORD PAYS HOA FEES! Landlords will consider short term lease from 8 -10 months also....



(RLNE5153363)