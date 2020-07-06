All apartments in Sanford
2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE

2219 Sweet Holly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Sweet Holly Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 1 car garage townhome is MOVE IN READY! Open kitchen features a large pantry, center island, breakfast nook, and separate dining room! Carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout! Oversized bedrooms with the master suite featuring his & her vanities, oversized step-in shower, and large walk in closet! HUGE open living room! Conveniently located near major roadways, shopping, dining, and Historic Downtown Sanford!Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have any available units?
2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have?
Some of 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE offers parking.
Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have a pool?
No, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

