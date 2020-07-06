2219 SWEET HOLLY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 1 car garage townhome is MOVE IN READY! Open kitchen features a large pantry, center island, breakfast nook, and separate dining room! Carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout! Oversized bedrooms with the master suite featuring his & her vanities, oversized step-in shower, and large walk in closet! HUGE open living room! Conveniently located near major roadways, shopping, dining, and Historic Downtown Sanford!Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.