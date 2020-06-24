2219 Hartwell Drive

Amenities
If you're looking for a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in a quiet area, you've found it! Wood floors throughout. New appliances. You won't be disappointed! Pets are welcome ($300 non-refundable pet fee required), but breed restrictions do apply. Located in beautiful Sanford, this home is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Downtown Orlando, area attractions and local beaches are a short commute down major highways which are within minutes of this home.
Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 550+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval