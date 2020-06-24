All apartments in Sanford
2219 Hartwell Drive
2219 Hartwell Drive

2219 Hartwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Hartwell Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you're looking for a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in a quiet area, you've found it! Wood floors throughout. New appliances. You won't be disappointed! Pets are welcome ($300 non-refundable pet fee required), but breed restrictions do apply. Located in beautiful Sanford, this home is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Downtown Orlando, area attractions and local beaches are a short commute down major highways which are within minutes of this home.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 550+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Hartwell Drive have any available units?
2219 Hartwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2219 Hartwell Drive have?
Some of 2219 Hartwell Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Hartwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Hartwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Hartwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Hartwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Hartwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Hartwell Drive offers parking.
Does 2219 Hartwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Hartwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Hartwell Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 Hartwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Hartwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 Hartwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Hartwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Hartwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Hartwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2219 Hartwell Drive has units with air conditioning.
