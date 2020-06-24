2219 Hartwell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you're looking for a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in a quiet area, you've found it! Wood floors throughout. New appliances. You won't be disappointed! Pets are welcome ($300 non-refundable pet fee required), but breed restrictions do apply. Located in beautiful Sanford, this home is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Downtown Orlando, area attractions and local beaches are a short commute down major highways which are within minutes of this home.



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 550+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval