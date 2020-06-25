Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool

2120 Rookery Lane Available 06/01/20 3/2.5 Townhome Available - Beautiful 2 story townhome in a central location between the relaxed quaint towns of Mount Dora and Eustis, and the bustling highlights of Orlando and Clermont!

This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and garage parking with a driveway. The exterior has breathtaking stonework to let you feel lavish without the costs! If the looks alone arent enough, it also features kitchen appliances, washer, dryer, and window treatments included. This property is extremely popular so reach out soon! More Information available at rentwithsunstate.com



(RLNE3993705)