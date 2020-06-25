All apartments in Sanford
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2120 Rookery Lane
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

2120 Rookery Lane

2120 Rookery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Rookery Lane, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2120 Rookery Lane Available 06/01/20 3/2.5 Townhome Available - Beautiful 2 story townhome in a central location between the relaxed quaint towns of Mount Dora and Eustis, and the bustling highlights of Orlando and Clermont!
This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and garage parking with a driveway. The exterior has breathtaking stonework to let you feel lavish without the costs! If the looks alone arent enough, it also features kitchen appliances, washer, dryer, and window treatments included. This property is extremely popular so reach out soon! More Information available at rentwithsunstate.com

(RLNE3993705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Rookery Lane have any available units?
2120 Rookery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2120 Rookery Lane have?
Some of 2120 Rookery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Rookery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Rookery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Rookery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Rookery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Rookery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Rookery Lane offers parking.
Does 2120 Rookery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Rookery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Rookery Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Rookery Lane has a pool.
Does 2120 Rookery Lane have accessible units?
No, 2120 Rookery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Rookery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Rookery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Rookery Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Rookery Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
