Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

2011 Stockton Drive Available 04/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Gated Community in Sanford, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Gated Community in Sanford, FL Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Regency Oaks! Walk right in to the huge open living area on the first floor. The beautiful hardwood floors, compliment the rich colors perfectly. The oversized sliding doors, lead out to the large screened in patio. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, brand new appliances, and solid wood cabinetry. There are 3 bedrooms all conveniently located upstairs that have soaring ceilings throughout. Both bathrooms are private with a half bath downstairs for guests. The one car garage is the perfect place to keep your car or truck out of the elements. The condo is located within a one minute walk to the clubhouse, and the private resort style pool. WATER BILL IS INCLUDED IN RENT. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, Seminole Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School.Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 7!!



(RLNE1968278)