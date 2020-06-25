Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

197 Magnolia Park Trail Available 07/10/20 MAGNOLIA PARK - GATED COMMUNITY LOTS OF TREES - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY



YOU WILL LOVE THIS SMALL QUAINT COMMUNITY TUCKED AWAY FROM THE MAIN STREET WITH GATED ACCESS. Spacious home with open floor plan and great kitchen space with many upgrades. The eat in kitchen has 42 inch maple cabinets, smooth top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Flexible 3 bedroom 2 bath floor plan with an elegant formal areas of living and dining room as well as comfortable casual areas. Lovely master suite with upgraded master bath which includes lots of tile work, double vanities, soaking garden tub and large shower! Two Bedrooms on the other side of the house share a full bath. Neutral colors throughout for ease of decorating, ceiling fans, screened porch and two car garage with an opener. THREE VEHICLES MAX Tucked away but easy access to 417 and the malls.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

