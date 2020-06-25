All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

197 Magnolia Park Trail

197 Magnolia Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

197 Magnolia Park Trail, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
197 Magnolia Park Trail Available 07/10/20 MAGNOLIA PARK - GATED COMMUNITY LOTS OF TREES - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY

YOU WILL LOVE THIS SMALL QUAINT COMMUNITY TUCKED AWAY FROM THE MAIN STREET WITH GATED ACCESS. Spacious home with open floor plan and great kitchen space with many upgrades. The eat in kitchen has 42 inch maple cabinets, smooth top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Flexible 3 bedroom 2 bath floor plan with an elegant formal areas of living and dining room as well as comfortable casual areas. Lovely master suite with upgraded master bath which includes lots of tile work, double vanities, soaking garden tub and large shower! Two Bedrooms on the other side of the house share a full bath. Neutral colors throughout for ease of decorating, ceiling fans, screened porch and two car garage with an opener. THREE VEHICLES MAX Tucked away but easy access to 417 and the malls.

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#26107

(RLNE1833577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have any available units?
197 Magnolia Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have?
Some of 197 Magnolia Park Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Magnolia Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
197 Magnolia Park Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Magnolia Park Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Magnolia Park Trail is pet friendly.
Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail offer parking?
Yes, 197 Magnolia Park Trail offers parking.
Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Magnolia Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have a pool?
No, 197 Magnolia Park Trail does not have a pool.
Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have accessible units?
No, 197 Magnolia Park Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Magnolia Park Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Magnolia Park Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Magnolia Park Trail has units with air conditioning.
